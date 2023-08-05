Saturday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) and the Chicago White Sox (43-68) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

The Guardians will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (4-10, 4.49 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (452 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule