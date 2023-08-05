White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) and the Chicago White Sox (43-68) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.
The Guardians will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (4-10, 4.49 ERA).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.
- The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (452 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Jesse Scholtens vs Andrew Heaney
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|L 11-1
|Dylan Cease vs Dane Dunning
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|L 5-3
|Touki Toussaint vs Max Scherzer
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Xzavion Curry
|August 7
|Yankees
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
|August 8
|Yankees
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Severino
|August 11
|Brewers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.