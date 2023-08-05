When the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) and Chicago White Sox (43-68) meet at Progressive Field on Saturday, August 5, Noah Syndergaard will get the nod for the Guardians, while the White Sox will send Michael Kopech to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total has been set for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 6.68 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-10, 4.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the White Sox and Guardians matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Benintendi get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 19-9 (67.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (31.9%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won nine of 34 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Yoán Moncada 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+110) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.