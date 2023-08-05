The Chicago White Sox (43-68) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (54-56) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will look to Noah Syndergaard (1-4) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (4-10).

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - CLE (1-4, 6.68 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-10, 4.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.49 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.

Kopech has collected five quality starts this season.

Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Michael Kopech vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and ranks last in home runs hit (83) in all of MLB. They have a collective .251 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 940 total hits and 27th in MLB action scoring 450 runs.

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Kopech has thrown 12 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out 11.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-4) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.68, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 13 starts, Syndergaard has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

