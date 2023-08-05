Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 45 of 88 games this season (51.1%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (20.5%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.9% of his games this season, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|48
|.233
|AVG
|.253
|.292
|OBP
|.330
|.350
|SLG
|.389
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|23
|26/8
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.68 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.68, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
