Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .245.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 45 of 88 games this season (51.1%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (20.5%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.9% of his games this season, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 48 .233 AVG .253 .292 OBP .330 .350 SLG .389 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 23 26/8 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

