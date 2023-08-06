The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
  • In 76 of 100 games this season (76.0%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
  • In 100 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (5.0%).
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (41.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 55
.298 AVG .263
.370 OBP .325
.375 SLG .348
13 XBH 14
0 HR 2
9 RBI 21
31/19 K/BB 32/19
6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Curry (3-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.