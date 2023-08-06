Cubs vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (57-54) and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on August 6.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
Cubs Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cubs have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (568 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|Reds
|W 20-9
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Drew Smyly vs Brandon Williamson
|August 3
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
|August 4
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
|August 5
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Javier Assad vs Bryce Elder
|August 6
|Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton
|August 7
|@ Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|August 8
|@ Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 9
|@ Mets
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs David Peterson
|August 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs José Berríos
|August 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.