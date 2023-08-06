Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (57-54) and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on August 6.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (568 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule