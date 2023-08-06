Justin Steele starts for the Chicago Cubs against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-125).

Cubs vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 15 of its 36 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of its 111 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 26-26 23-27 34-27 37-38 20-16

