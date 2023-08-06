After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Xzavion Curry) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .557, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 74 of 108 games this year (68.5%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40 games this year (37.0%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53 of 108 games this season, and more than once 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .267 AVG .272 .324 OBP .325 .594 SLG .526 31 XBH 28 15 HR 15 29 RBI 32 53/11 K/BB 80/12 2 SB 12

Guardians Pitching Rankings