Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .244.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 87 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|49
|.221
|AVG
|.260
|.250
|OBP
|.309
|.275
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|47/14
|2
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
