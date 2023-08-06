Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) taking on the Chicago White Sox (44-68) at 12:05 PM (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Guardians will give the nod to Xzavion Curry (3-1) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-4).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (32.9%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 9-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (459 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule