Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Sunday.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a spread.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in 24, or 32.9%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago is 9-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 111 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 21-39 18-27 26-40 31-50 13-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.