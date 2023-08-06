The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will take the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 124 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 459 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-4) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In three starts this season, Scholtens has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.6 innings per appearance.

He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians W 7-4 Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff

