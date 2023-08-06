White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 6
The Cleveland Guardians (54-57) and Chicago White Sox (44-68) meet on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET at Progressive Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The Guardians will give the nod to Xzavion Curry (3-1) against the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-4).
White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.07 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens
- Scholtens makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.07 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
- Scholtens has one quality start this year.
- Scholtens will try to secure his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 2.6 innings per appearance.
- He has had nine appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Jesse Scholtens vs. Guardians
- He will take the hill against a Guardians offense that is batting .250 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .381 (27th in the league) with 83 total home runs (30th in MLB play).
- In six innings over two appearances against the Guardians this season, Scholtens has a 1.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .158.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry
- The Guardians' Curry (3-1) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 2.90, a 2.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.186.
Xzavion Curry vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.387) and 124 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 7-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI in 7 1/3 innings this season.
