Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .246 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Grandal has recorded a hit in 46 of 89 games this year (51.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.2%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (9.0%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (24.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 49 .233 AVG .255 .292 OBP .333 .350 SLG .388 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 23 26/8 K/BB 46/19 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings