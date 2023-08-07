England will take on Nigeria in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Monday, August 7 at 3:30 AM ET.

How to Watch England vs. Nigeria

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

England Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Haiti July 22 W 1-0 Home Denmark July 28 W 1-0 Home China August 1 W 6-1 Away Nigeria August 7 - Home

England's Recent Performance

England got a win in its previous game 6-1 over China on August 1. was outshot in the matchup, 16 to seven.

In Women's World Cup action, Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.

In three Women's World Cup games so far, Rachel Daly has scored one goal while adding one assist.

Georgia Stanway has notched one goal for England in Women's World Cup matches.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Mary Earps #1

Lucy Bronze #2

Niamh Charles #3

Keira Walsh #4

Alex Greenwood #5

Millie Bright #6

Lauren James #7

Georgia Stanway #8

Rachel Daly #9

Ella Toone #10

Lauren Hemp #11

Jordan Nobbs #12

Hannah Hampton #13

Lotte Wubben-Moy #14

Esme Morgan #15

Jessica Carter #16

Laura Coombs #17

Chloe Kelly #18

Bethany England #19

Katie Zelem #20

Ellie Roebuck #21

Katie Robinson #22

Alessia Russo #23

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Canada July 20 D 0-0 Home Australia July 27 W 3-2 Away Ireland July 31 D 0-0 Away England August 7 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

In its last action on July 31, Nigeria finished with a 0-0 draw against Ireland. Nigeria outshot Ireland 10 to four.

In three Women's World Cup matches for Nigeria, Uchenna Kanu has one goal.

In three Women's World Cup matches, Osinachi Ohale has one goal.

Asisat Oshoala has netted one goal for Nigeria so far in Women's World Cup.

Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster