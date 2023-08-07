Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .278 with 38 walks and 51 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 130th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has recorded a hit in 76 of 100 games this season (76.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 100 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 55 .298 AVG .263 .370 OBP .325 .375 SLG .348 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 21 31/19 K/BB 32/19 6 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings