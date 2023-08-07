Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (45 of 69), with more than one hit 16 times (23.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 46.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 53.6% of his games this season (37 of 69), with two or more runs eight times (11.6%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.265
|AVG
|.275
|.313
|OBP
|.356
|.508
|SLG
|.550
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|21
|51/10
|K/BB
|40/13
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (7-6) takes the mound for the Mets in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to opposing hitters.
