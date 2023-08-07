Monday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (58-54) against the New York Mets (50-61) at Citi Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 7.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (7-6) against the Cubs and Drew Smyly (8-7).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (574 total).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule