Pete Alonso and Cody Bellinger will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 15-21 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of its 112 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-28 26-26 24-27 34-27 38-38 20-16

