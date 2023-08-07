Kodai Senga is starting for the New York Mets on Monday against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 336 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Chicago has scored 574 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (8-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 20 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Smyly Hyun-Jin Ryu

