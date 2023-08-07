How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Kodai Senga is starting for the New York Mets on Monday against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Cubs Player Props
|Mets vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Fueled by 336 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Chicago has scored 574 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Smyly (8-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In 20 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
