Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Eloy Jimenez (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .276 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 57 of 77 games this year (74.0%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 33 games this year (42.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (41.6%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.306
|AVG
|.247
|.340
|OBP
|.296
|.451
|SLG
|.460
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|24
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 24th start of the season. He has a 2.64 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (1.040), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
