Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .218 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- In 47.5% of his games this year (38 of 80), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has had an RBI in 17 games this year (21.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 80 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.183
|AVG
|.248
|.264
|OBP
|.315
|.280
|SLG
|.425
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|23/11
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-2) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks first, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
