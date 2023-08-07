Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.585 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 226 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Chicago in total hits (107) this season while batting .275 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (68 of 105), with multiple hits 27 times (25.7%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (15.2%).
- In 45.7% of his games this season (48 of 105), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.245
|AVG
|.272
|.333
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|43/18
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (7-6) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.25 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
