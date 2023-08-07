Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (113) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.
- Robert has had a hit in 75 of 109 games this season (68.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.6%).
- He has gone deep in 25.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 109 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|57
|.267
|AVG
|.272
|.324
|OBP
|.324
|.594
|SLG
|.530
|31
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|33
|53/11
|K/BB
|81/12
|2
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (1.040), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
