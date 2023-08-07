Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will see Dylan Cease on the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a three-game series, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-165). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (33.8%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has won five of its 16 games, or 31.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 49 of 112 chances this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-29 22-39 19-27 26-40 32-50 13-17

