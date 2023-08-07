Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are ready for a matchup with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 124 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 464 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.377 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (4-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 23 starts this season.

Cease has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians W 7-4 Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta

