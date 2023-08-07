Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (58-54) and the Chicago White Sox (45-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 7.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61 ERA).

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a spread.

The White Sox have come away with 25 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (464 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule