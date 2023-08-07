On Monday, Yan Gomes (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .273 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 49 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 76), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has had an RBI in 31 games this year (40.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .273 AVG .273 .306 OBP .318 .432 SLG .446 11 XBH 11 4 HR 5 22 RBI 21 29/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings