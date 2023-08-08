Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .253.
- Vaughn enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412 with two homers.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 74 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 40 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.245
|.338
|OBP
|.303
|.497
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|30
|32/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
