As of December 31 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6000.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 ATS record last year.

A total of 10 Bears games last season went over the point total.

It was a tough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

In 17 games with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.

On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and picked up 731 yards (56.2 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, T.J. Edwards compiled 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Eagles last year.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of August 8 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.