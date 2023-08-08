Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .268.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- In 24.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has driven in a run in 32 games this season (45.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), with two or more runs eight times (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.265
|AVG
|.270
|.313
|OBP
|.360
|.508
|SLG
|.541
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|21
|51/10
|K/BB
|41/15
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.60, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.