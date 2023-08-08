Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- hitting .432 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two RBI) against the Mets.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .332.
- Bellinger enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .625.
- In 76.8% of his 82 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.9% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 58.5% of his games this year (48 of 82), with two or more runs 15 times (18.3%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.335
|AVG
|.329
|.386
|OBP
|.380
|.576
|SLG
|.521
|23
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|22
|28/14
|K/BB
|24/13
|11
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (3-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 6.60 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to opposing hitters.
