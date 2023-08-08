On Tuesday, August 8, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (58-55) visit Francisco Lindor's New York Mets (51-61) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Mets have +115 odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (6-6, 5.36 ERA) vs Carlos Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Cubs' matchup versus the Mets but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Mets with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 31, or 58.5%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 16-9 (64%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Mets have come away with 10 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 0-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+225) Cody Bellinger 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+110) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +175 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.