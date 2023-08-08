The Chicago Cubs visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Francisco Lindor and others in this game.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (6-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 5.2 7 3 3 4 1 at Yankees Jul. 7 8.0 1 0 0 4 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 122 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.333/.397 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 27 walks and 55 RBI (103 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He has a .332/.383/.552 slash line on the year.

Bellinger enters this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has collected 103 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .246/.333/.473 on the year.

Lindor has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 at Royals Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has collected 87 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.317/.521 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 2 2 6 9 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

