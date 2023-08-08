Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Andrus has had a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.3%).
- He has homered in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has an RBI in 14 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24.0% of his games this season (18 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|41
|.259
|AVG
|.197
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|.324
|SLG
|.314
|5
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|14
|22/11
|K/BB
|25/10
|4
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (7-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
