On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 97 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 110 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.1% of his games this year, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 52 .233 AVG .262 .352 OBP .397 .398 SLG .433 19 XBH 19 7 HR 6 33 RBI 20 62/38 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings