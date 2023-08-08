The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (114) this season.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Robert enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Robert has had a hit in 76 of 110 games this season (69.1%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.4%).

Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's homered in 28 of them (25.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.2% of his games this year, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54 of 110 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 57 .267 AVG .272 .322 OBP .324 .592 SLG .530 32 XBH 29 15 HR 15 31 RBI 33 53/11 K/BB 81/12 2 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings