A pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kahleah Copper (seventh, 19.2 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.6) -- square off when the Chicago Sky (12-15) host the Minnesota Lynx (13-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and The U

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 88 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-9.6)

Chicago (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Lynx vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has 14 wins in 28 games against the spread this season.

There have been 14 Minnesota games (out of 28) that went over the total this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are ninth in the league in points scored (79.6 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (84.8).

Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.3) and eighth in rebounds allowed (34.8).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.3 per game). They are second-worst in forcing them (12.5 per game).

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.0%).

In 2023, the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.0 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.8%).

Minnesota takes 30.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 21.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 69.3% of its shots, with 78.1% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.