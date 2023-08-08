On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .279 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Madrigal has recorded a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (24.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.6%).

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (36.2%), including five games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .280 AVG .276 .347 OBP .329 .364 SLG .355 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 8 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings