Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .279 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Madrigal has recorded a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (24.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.6%).
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (36.2%), including five games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.280
|AVG
|.276
|.347
|OBP
|.329
|.364
|SLG
|.355
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 6.60 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
