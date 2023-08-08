How to Watch the White Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Luis Robert among those expected to produce at the plate.
White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.
- Fueled by 320 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 469 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.378 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Touki Toussaint (1-4) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- Toussaint has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- Toussaint has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jameson Taillon
