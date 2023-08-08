On Tuesday, August 8 at 8:10 PM ET, the New York Yankees (58-55) visit the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Clarke Schmidt will get the ball for the Yankees, while Touki Toussaint will take the hill for the White Sox.

The White Sox have been listed as +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-155). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the White Sox's matchup against the Yankees but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (+130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Yankees with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 67 times and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have a 22-8 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (34.7%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.