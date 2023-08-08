Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Luis Robert and others are listed when the New York Yankees visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.323/.558 on the season.

Robert has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2 at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 99 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 61 RBI.

He has a .253/.319/.440 slash line on the year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (7-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 3 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 at Orioles Jul. 29 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 5.2 5 3 3 2 1 at Rockies Jul. 15 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 48 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .270/.336/.448 slash line on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 20 home runs, 45 walks and 43 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .282/.406/.626 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.