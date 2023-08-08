Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (58-55) and the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The White Sox have won in 26, or 34.7%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (469 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule