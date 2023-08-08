White Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (58-55) and the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The White Sox have won in 26, or 34.7%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (469 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|L 5-3
|Touki Toussaint vs Max Scherzer
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|W 7-4
|Michael Kopech vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|W 5-3
|Jesse Scholtens vs Xzavion Curry
|August 7
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
|August 8
|Yankees
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Severino
|August 11
|Brewers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Jameson Taillon
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.