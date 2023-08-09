Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (45 of 71), with multiple hits 16 times (22.5%).
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Morel has had an RBI in 32 games this year (45.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (19.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 53.5% of his games this season (38 of 71), with two or more runs eight times (11.3%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.265
|AVG
|.264
|.313
|OBP
|.357
|.508
|SLG
|.528
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|21
|51/10
|K/BB
|44/16
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-7) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.65 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
