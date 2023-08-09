Wednesday's contest at Citi Field has the Chicago Cubs (59-55) going head to head against the New York Mets (51-62) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (4-6) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (579 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule