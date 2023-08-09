The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Nico Hoerner among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 579 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Cubs rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (4-6) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings against the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Hendricks has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Smyly Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.