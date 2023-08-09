How to Watch the Cubs vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Nico Hoerner among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 579 total runs this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.
- The Cubs rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (4-6) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.
- Hendricks has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mike Clevinger
