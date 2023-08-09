Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (51-62) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (59-55) at Citi Field on Wednesday, August 9, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Mets (-115). A 9-run total is set in the game.

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: David Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.65 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.20 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 38 out of the 69 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mets have a 38-31 record (winning 55.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mets have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 20-25 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 2nd

