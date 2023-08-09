Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Mets on August 9, 2023
Nico Hoerner and Pete Alonso are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets square off at Citi Field on Wednesday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped 26 bases.
- He has a .276/.332/.396 slash line so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 27 walks and 56 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .331/.382/.557 on the season.
- Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .447 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 7
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
David Peterson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Peterson Stats
- The Mets will hand the ball to David Peterson (3-7) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In 12 starts this season, Peterson has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to five.
Peterson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 4
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 30
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 27
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 23
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has put up 88 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .226/.317/.526 so far this year.
- Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|6
|9
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 104 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .246/.332/.470 slash line on the year.
- Lindor brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
