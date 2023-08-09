Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .244 with 78 walks and 57 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 111), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has an RBI in 32 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 111 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.233
|AVG
|.257
|.352
|OBP
|.390
|.398
|SLG
|.424
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|20
|62/38
|K/BB
|52/40
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Peterson (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.65 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.65, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.