Patrick Wisdom -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .198.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 32 of 75 games this year (42.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 75), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 20 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .167 AVG .225 .289 OBP .295 .500 SLG .492 12 XBH 15 11 HR 8 21 RBI 17 41/17 K/BB 54/11 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings